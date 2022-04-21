Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($5.09) to GBX 376 ($4.89) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.25.

HCHDF stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

