IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tennant by 2,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Tennant by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TNC opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

