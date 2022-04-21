IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,236,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after buying an additional 131,385 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,980,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after buying an additional 136,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after buying an additional 196,831 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $133,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $628.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

