IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

