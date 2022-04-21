IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First of Long Island worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLIC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 1,010.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First of Long Island in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $447.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $30.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

