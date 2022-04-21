IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 424 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.37, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.