SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Holdings Lowered by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SPX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SPX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPX by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SPX stock opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

