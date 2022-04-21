IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 605 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 496.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. CL King upped their target price on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

