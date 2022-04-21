IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBNC stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.18. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 721 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

