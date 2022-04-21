IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 777 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

NASDAQ COWN opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.52 million. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

In other Cowen news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Cowen Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.