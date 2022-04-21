IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,790 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Consolidated Communications worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 48,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $724.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.16. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $318.48 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on CNSL. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

