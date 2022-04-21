IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 271,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 234,578 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,377,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

