IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,690,000 after buying an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 132,003 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,678,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKH. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Black Hills stock opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.94.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

