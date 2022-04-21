IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 600,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 261,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 406,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 392,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.44%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

