Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MED. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $21,040,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $16,750,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,641,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Medifast by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 56,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $11,710,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $194.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.25. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.44 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 47.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

