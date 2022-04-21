Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Radiant Logistics worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 116.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $300.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.77 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

