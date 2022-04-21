IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172,434 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 50,645 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

