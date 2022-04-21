IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plexus by 8.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after buying an additional 66,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plexus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 2,663.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 37,401 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $2,953,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Plexus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 786,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $817.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.30 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.
Plexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plexus (PLXS)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.