IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $178.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 175.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.74. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

