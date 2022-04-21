IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USNA. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,824,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1,619.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,102 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USNA shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.58.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

