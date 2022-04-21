Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,395 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 419,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 154,059 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,922,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

AGNC opened at $11.99 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

