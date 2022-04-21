Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,378,433 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.