IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Marten Transport by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 104,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRTN shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Marten Transport stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 over the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

