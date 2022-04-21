IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 901 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Financial Institutions worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,913,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Financial Institutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 179,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $467.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Financial Institutions Profile (Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.