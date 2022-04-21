IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 955 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Univest Financial worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on UVSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

