IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after acquiring an additional 226,437 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,405,000 after acquiring an additional 283,264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 4,665.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares during the period. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 19.8% in the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 664,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

