Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

DISH opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.