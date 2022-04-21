Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

TPX stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

