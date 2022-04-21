Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarivate alerts:

NYSE:CLVT opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.