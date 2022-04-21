Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Sperling bought 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $39,923.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and have sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

