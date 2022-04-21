Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 229,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,302 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,383 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.