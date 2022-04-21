Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paylocity by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 379.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,767,000 after acquiring an additional 103,795 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Paylocity by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after acquiring an additional 98,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $199.93 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

