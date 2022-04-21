Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

GL opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

