Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Bruker by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,623,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

