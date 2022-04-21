Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,011,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $3,957,821. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $98.12 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.