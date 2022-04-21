Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180,439 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 33.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,611,000 after purchasing an additional 644,541 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,009,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.45. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $85.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

