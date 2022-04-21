Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7,704.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alleghany by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,812,000 after purchasing an additional 119,228 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,422,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Alleghany by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $837.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $748.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $695.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

