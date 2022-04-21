Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of ARMK opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 272.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

