Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,281 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

