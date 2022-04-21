Arizona State Retirement System Sells 418 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 213,252 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,767.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

