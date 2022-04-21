Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 11,437 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

NCLH stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

