Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,707,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 687,510 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,742,000 after purchasing an additional 547,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.