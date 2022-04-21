Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $61.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.72. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FAF shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

