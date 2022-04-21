Arizona State Retirement System Sells 836 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $56.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

