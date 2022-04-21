Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.26 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STOR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

STORE Capital stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.00%.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.