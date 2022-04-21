Arizona State Retirement System Sells 59 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Morningstar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 243,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Morningstar by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $282.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.33 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.47 and a 200 day moving average of $294.84.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $3,569,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.22, for a total transaction of $313,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,332 shares of company stock valued at $53,880,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.