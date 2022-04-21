Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.24 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Chemed by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,766,000 after buying an additional 38,966 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $511.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.61. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
