Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in News by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in News by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in News by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

