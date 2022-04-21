Arizona State Retirement System Sells 142 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $183.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $165.01 and a 12-month high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.13. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.50.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

