Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.61 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UGI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 187,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of UGI opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

